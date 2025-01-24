CEs are available in many forms, including baked goods (such as brownies, cookies, muffins or toaster pastries); gummies and candies (such as lollipops, caramels or hard candies), marijuana-infused drinks (for example, juices); lozenges; and butter or oil used in the baked goods (“cannabutter” or so called “hash cookies”, acquired by placing parts of the plant in butter or oil). These items are enticing to young children and pets. Many of the CEs can contain higher concentrations of THC, which varies from product to product (10mg to 30mg).