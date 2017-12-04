The most common adult-onset cardiac disease in boxers (Figure 6) is arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), which is strongly familial in boxers. Several genetic mutations associated with ARVC have also been found in humans. In 2010, a novel mutation of the gene encoding for striatin was found and appeared to be a convincing candidate for the cause of ARVC in boxers (Meurs et al, 2010). A genetic test based on this was available, but subsequent use in the US and UK has shown no correlation between having the mutation and developing ARVC. A subsequent extensive analysis of pedigrees of UK boxers has shown the striatin mutation is not causal, but may be close to the (as yet unknown) causal mutation for ARVC in boxers on the same chromosome (Cattanach et al, 2015) and may be related to severity. However, the striatin test seems to be of no clinical value in UK practice.