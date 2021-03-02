The prognosis for pulmonic stenosis varies with the severity of obstruction, which is measured using Doppler echocardiography. The amenability to balloon dilation depends on a number of factors, including the morphology of the lesion. For Toby, the pressure gradient was consistent with severe pulmonic stenosis, but the valve leaflet morphology (thin and mobile leaflets) made him a good candidate for balloon valvuloplasty.