Therapy may be medical or surgical. Surgical treatment is generally recommended when an animal is showing worsening clinical signs, or shows no evidence of improvement or deteriorates when being treated medically. Medical therapy may stabilise or improve signs in the short term, but often it is not successful in the long term. A number of drugs (acetazolamide, furosemide, omeprazole, glucocorticoids, mannitol) may be used. In dogs, surgery is performed by placing a ventriculoperitoneal shunt. The overall prognosis after surgical therapy is guarded to good.