Figure 2. An MRI of a two-year-old, male, entire bulldog with a history of recent-onset cluster seizures in the previous 48 hours. Sagittal (A) and transverse (B) T2-weighted images, and a transverse fluid-attenuated inversion recovery image (C) of the brain are presented. Bilaterally symmetrical, hyperintense to grey matter lesions, are seen throughout the forebrain in the region of the cingulate gyrus and corpus callosum (white block arrows), and the temporal lobe (white arrow heads). The imaging characteristics were compatible with oedema, and the history and distribution of lesions indicated were secondary to the seizures.

Figure 3. Two MRI fluid-attenuated inversion recovery sequences from a four-year-old, female, neutered crossbreed dog (A) and a five-year-old, male, entire boxer (B), both with histories of seizures within the previous 24 hours. The first image (A) reveals a marked asymmetrical, but bilateral hyperintensity to grey matter in the region of the temporal lobes (white arrows). This was compatible with postictal oedema and the patient was diagnosed with idiopathic epilepsy. In contrast, the second image (B) reveals a unilateral hyperintensity in the region of the right temporal lobe (black arrow). This patient was confirmed to have an intracranial glioma.

Generalised tonic-clonic seizures were traditionally thought to be the most common seizure type in dogs with IE. However, it is widely accepted focal-onset seizures are also commonly seen in dogs with IE (Sander et al, 1996; Berendt and Gram, 1999). Indeed, the type of seizure observed does not infer a diagnosis of IE, as focal-onset seizures with or without secondary generalisation, generalised tonic-clonic seizures or any combination of these can all result from IE. Furthermore, cluster seizures and status epilepticus can also be associated with IE (Saito et al, 2001; Bateman and Parent, 1999).