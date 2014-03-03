It is commonly suspected epilepsy in human patients is better controlled when the antiepileptic medication is started after the first seizure. However, epidemiological studies in developing countries (where antiepileptic drugs are not widely available and treatment is often not initiated or is initiated later in the disease course) suggest remission rates for epilepsy are comparable to those in more developed countries, where treatment is initiated much earlier16. In a study examining the effect of the length of treatment on longterm seizure control in Labrador retrievers with epilepsy, no effect of treatment length was evident17. However, the length of treatment might not have a direct influence on treatment success; it is recognised in dogs, rodents and humans that increased disease severity (high seizure frequency, cluster seizures and status epilepticus) significantly increases the risk of drug resistance17–20. Seizure severity will ultimately guide a clinician’s reasoning: dogs with more severe epilepsy will in general have treatment initiated earlier than dogs with a less severe seizure disorder. Dogs with a more severe seizure phenotype will therefore be on treatment longer, masking any potential beneficial effect of early treatment initiation on dogs with less severe seizures.