Nurses should record as much detail as possible about the nature, severity and duration of the problem, questioning owners on how much fluid the patient has taken in and lost in the preceding hours or days and/or if blood has been passed, as well as ascertaining whether the patient is bright. Information gleaned from the owner may indicate whether the patient needs veterinary attention urgently, if at all. For example, if it’s a healthy dog, which is bright, has no known concurrent illness or history suggestive of toxicity or foreign body ingestion, and has vomited once or had one episode of diarrhoea, it may be reasonable to wait a few hours before deciding if the animal should come to the clinic.