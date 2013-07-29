The protocol involves an initial basal cortisol sample followed by an injection of dexamethasone (either IV or IM). Circulating cortisol levels are measured three hours and eight hours after dexamethasone injection. A dog with HAC will escape the normal negative feedback of the glucocorticoid and will fail to suppress adequately (less than 40 nmol/L). Although the basal and eight hour samples are most important, the sample obtained at three hours may also be helpful and can potentially help differentiate PDH from ADH (30 per cent of cases with PDH may suppress at three hours, but escape from suppression at eight hours; cases that do not suppress completely but have a three and eight hours postdexamethasone administration cortisol concentrations less than 50 per cent of basal value may have PDH). Due to the low specificity of the LDDST, it should never be used as the single diagnostic test from HAC and care should be taken in particular in dogs with nonadrenal illness.