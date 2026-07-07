Sighthounds are known to have lower thyroid hormone concentrations, with 90% of greyhounds and 25% of whippets with a total T 4 (TT 4 ) below the reference range. Total T 3 concentrations are not reduced in the greyhounds (Shiel et al, 2007). TSH concentration is less affected by breed. TT 4 and free T 4 (FT 4 ) tend to be lower in older dogs while TSH tends to be higher. Non-thyroidal illness can affect thyroid testing. TT 4 and T 3 are commonly reduced in dogs with non-thyroidal illness, but FT 4 , measured by equilibrium dialysis, is less affected by non-thyroidal illness (Mooney, 2008). Certain drugs can reduce serum concentration of TT 4 and FT 4 ; however, sulphonamides and toceranib can closely mimic hypothyroidism and result in reduced TT 4 , FT 4 and increased TSH concentrations. Care should be taken in evaluating dogs receiving these medications for hypothyroidism.