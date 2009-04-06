However, the clinical signs may recur following the onset of unrestricted exercise. Antiinflammatory drugs and weight loss may also be helpful. Surgical management requires neurosurgical experience or specialised training. Dorsal laminectomy is the procedure of choice to decompress the cauda equina, and around 80 per cent of dogs will have improved postoperative function. With the patient positioned in sternal recumbency and with the pelvic limbs flexed to open the lumbosacral space, a dorsal midline incision is made over the lumbosacrum and the soft tissues are retracted. The caudal aspect of the L7 laminae and the cranial aspect of the S1 laminae are burred to eggshell thickness and rongeurs or kerrisons are used to complete the laminectomy. Nerve roots are retracted laterally and the protruding thickened lumbosacral annulus is excised. Complications include nerve injury, haemorrhage and infection. Fibrosis at the site of laminectomy may cause a recurrence of clinical signs in the long term. Case selection of dogs for surgery is important, as animals with pre-operative urinary and faecal incontinence have a poor prognosis. Other surgical techniques, including stabilisation of the lumbosacrum using implants and decompression of the intervertebral foramen, are also available.