The advantages are the sample can be obtained at the same time of obtaining samples for cytology and the turnaround is rapid (samples should be sent within 24 hours from collection and results are available within one to two days). It is important to submit – together with the sample for flow cytometry – slides for cytological evaluation of the sampled organ, blood or fluid. Compared to immunohistochemistry used on histological samples, a wider panel of antibodies can be used compared to histological samples to characterise the neoplastic population, allowing the identification of the immunophenotype and, in some occasions, the classification of the lymphoma8.