Stage D

Symptomatic, end-stage MVD patients with advanced CHF that is refractory to standard treatment. Acute (inpatient) As per stage C acute treatment, but also: Torasemide where furosemide resistance occurs

Additionally to oxygen supplementation, ventilatory support/assistance may be required to allow medications to take effect

Arterial vasodilators, where tolerable and titrated to effect based on blood pressure (amlodipine 0.05mg/kg to 0.1mg/kg orally as frequently as every three hours, or hydralazine 0.5mg/kg to 2mg/kg orally as frequently as every hour if indicated)

Sildenafil 1mg/kg to 2mg/kg orally every eight hours if pulmonary hypertension is present Chronic (outpatient) As per stage C initially, but the following treatments are recommended: Torasemide where patients are refractory to furosemide (at a rate of 5% to 10% of total daily dose of furosemide, up to 0.6mg/kg/day)

Other treatments are included in the consensus guidelines – readers are recommended to review this article and the published guidelines. Other treatments not included here either have lower class of recommendation or low level of evidence (weak or expert opinion)