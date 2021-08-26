We are now able to evaluate progress in OA cases by using various measurement tools. These vary from clinical metrology instruments – such as Liverpool OA in Dogs (Walton et al, 2013); the Canine Brief Pain Inventory (Brown et al, 2008); the Helsinki Chronic Pain Index (Hielm‑Björkman et al, 2003) or Health‑Related Quality of Life (Reid et al, 2018) – which can act like a structured checklist to help score the impact OA is having on the patient. They yield a “score” that can be used to view progress at each visit.