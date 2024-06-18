It is part of a veterinarian’s job to inform clients and not allow misconception about OA to persist. Presented below are three sentences the author hears during consultations that are indicative of misunderstandings that should be addressed.

Opinion expressed Appropriate response

“My pet is unlucky because he is riddled with arthritis.” This may well be the case, but dogs are only affected by multi-joint osteoarthritis if they have multiple primary joint diseases causing secondary OA in multiple joints.

“My pet is very young to have osteoarthritis.” Since osteoarthritis is secondary to developmental joint conditions, a large proportion of canine OA starts while the patients are juvenile.