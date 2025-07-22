Pseudomonas species is often associated with biofilm formation, which consists of a microbial aggregate inserted in an extracellular polymeric substance. This extracellular substance is composed mainly of polysaccharides, proteins, nucleic acids and lipids, and creates a tridimensional network of bacteria. Cytologically, biofilm is suspected in the presence of aggregates of bacteria that are visible in different focal planes. Biofilm favours the sharing of resistance among bacteria, and in cases of Pseudomonas species infection, biofilm production and antimicrobial resistance are quite common. The most effective antibiotics, commercially available in cases of Pseudomonas species otitis externa, are quinolones (enrofloxacin, orbifloxacin and marbofloxacin) and aminoglycosides (in particular, gentamicin and polymyxin B). Some clinicians, however, use self-made preparations using dilution (in sodium chloride) of injectable antibiotics such as ticarcillin-clavulanic acid, amikacin or ceftazidime. These solutions might be beneficial in case the tympanic membrane is not intact. In cases where topical therapies are ineffective, bacterial culture should be performed before changing antibiotic. This test must be also performed in cases of otitis media and in general before prescribing systemic antibiotic therapy. Moreover, effective treatment of Pseudomonas species infection usually includes aggressive debridement and flushing of the ear canal (and middle ear, in cases of otitis media).