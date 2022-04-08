Causes of pancreatitis

From a pathophysiologic point of view, in a basic way, the cause of acute pancreatitis is due to activation of inert zymogens (precursors of digestive enzymes) within pancreatic acinar cells rather than within the duodenal lumen. If this occurs at a low level, the pancreas has safety mechanisms to control it, but once these mechanisms are overwhelmed, further inflammation occurs and a vicious cycle begins, leading to more severe and generalised inflammation.