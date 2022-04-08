8 Apr
Pancreatitis is common in canine medicine1,2. Its overall prevalence has been estimated as 0.8% in dogs, being higher in some specific breeds2. However, diagnosis of pancreatitis can be very challenging – especially if we want to conclude pancreatitis as a cause of the clinical signs.
Diagnosis becomes even more difficult for chronic cases. Histopathologic evidence of pancreatitis in up to 65% has been detected during postmortem2, even in dogs that died from unrelated causes, and the consequences of failing to diagnose these cases are unknown.
Equally, inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) may exist, but this is not the cause of the problems. Finally, these difficulties in diagnosing pancreatitis also make it difficult to obtain definitive conclusions in the research field.
From a pathophysiologic point of view, in a basic way, the cause of acute pancreatitis is due to activation of inert zymogens (precursors of digestive enzymes) within pancreatic acinar cells rather than within the duodenal lumen. If this occurs at a low level, the pancreas has safety mechanisms to control it, but once these mechanisms are overwhelmed, further inflammation occurs and a vicious cycle begins, leading to more severe and generalised inflammation.
Chronic pancreatitis is hypothesised to be a consequence of an “acute event” or chronic immune-mediated inflammation in English cocker spaniels1.
Overall, a definitive, more clinically useful cause for pancreatitis has not been proven and it is usually considered idiopathic, but several risks factors have been considered. In many instances an inciting cause is not found, but in dogs the following factors have been associated with pancreatitis (acute and/or chronic)1-3:
For most of these drugs an idiosyncratic reaction is considered as the mechanism and it does not seem to be dose-dependent, making it difficult to predict the risk in advance.
Several breeds have been reported to be at increased risk, such as miniature schnauzers, Yorkshire terriers, cocker spaniels and cavalier King Charles spaniels, among others1.
Being neutered (male/female) or male has been reported in a study as a risk factor1. Although dogs of any age can develop pancreatitis, it is more common in middle-aged or older dogs2.
Many of the aforementioned points are intrinsic factors of the patient/concomitant medical conditions or unexpected events, for which we cannot do much. Obviously, specific treatment of some conditions (endocrinopathies, infectious diseases, hypertriglyceridaemia) should be implemented and this may decrease the risk of pancreatitis.
“Where” vets and owners can play a role in the prevention of an episode of pancreatitis (or relapse/persistence of signs) is by managing diet/bodyweight and of medications.