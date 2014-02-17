17 Feb 2014
JAMES OLIVER describes clinical signs associated with this type of ocular disease in dogs, breeds affected and therapy options, plus asks for sample submission help
THE term glaucoma describes a range of diseases that all share the common end result of retinal ganglion cell death and blindness. In dogs, the only risk factor that has been identified to be associated with glaucoma is abnormally elevated intraocular pressure (IOP).
The “glaucomas” can be broadly divided into the categories of primary and secondary, based on the causative factors involved. Primary glaucomas are associated with inherent abnormalities within the aqueous outflow pathways of the eye, whereas other causes such as intraocular inflammation, lens luxation or neoplasia are responsible for secondary glaucoma.
More than 40 breeds of dog have reportedly been affected by primary glaucoma worldwide, and an inherited basis is suspected in most of these.
In the UK, the BVA, The Kennel Club (KC) and the International Sheep Dog Society (ISDS) eye scheme (www.bva.co.uk/canine_health_schemes/Eye_Scheme.aspx) recognises nine breeds as being affected by primary glaucoma (Schedule A) and a further six are under investigation for the condition (Schedule B). Other breeds have also been noted to be at particular risk of primary glaucoma, so it is likely these lists will be expanded once more data on prevalence and heritability become available. See Table 1 for more information.
Primary glaucoma can, in turn, be subdivided into two forms: primary openangle glaucoma and primary angle-closure glaucoma. These terms have been “borrowed” from the human literature and thus are not always exactly applicable to all the primary glaucomas we see in dogs. In essence, the difference between the two forms lies in the gonioscopic appearance of the iridocorneal angle in the eye’s normotensive state.
In primary open-angle glaucoma, the iridocorneal angle appears open and normal, being spanned by the cobweb-like pectinate ligament (Figure 1). It is only when disease is advanced that the angle collapses.
In primary angle-closure glaucoma, the iridocorneal angle appears abnormal. In most breeds, it is narrowed and spanned by abnormal amounts of connective tissue (so called “pectinate ligament dysplasia”).
Together, this narrowing of the angle and dysplasia of the pectinate ligament is termed goniodysgenesis (Figure 2).
In the UK, primary glaucoma is most commonly of the primary angle-closure (that is, goniodysgenesis) type and all the Schedule A breeds are reported to be affected by this form of glaucoma. It was traditionally thought the abnormality of the pectinate ligament (termed “dysplasia”) is a congenital anomaly, although a publication has shown the finding is progressive in some flat-coated retrievers and the same may be true of other breeds (Pearl et al, 2013).
Primary glaucoma is a painful and blinding disease. Although various medical and surgical treatments are available, response to treatment is often unsuccessful or shortlived and thus, ultimately, most affected eyes have to be removed on welfare grounds. Therefore, the eradication of the condition by selective breeding has enormous welfare implications. The BVA/ KC/ISDS scheme has helped tremendously in this to date.
Hopefully, in the future, as the genetic basis of the primary glaucomas becomes more understood, DNA tests will become available, providing further information for breeders when making decisions on prospective matings.
The main clinical signs of primary glaucoma are as follows:
• Acute onset. Primary angle-closure glaucoma is usually acute in onset, although open-angle glaucoma may be more insidious.
• Pain. Signs of pain are especially obvious when glaucoma is acute. A dog may demonstrate blepharospasm, photophobia and lacrimation. Affected animals are usually head shy, quieter than normal and may be anorexic.
• Episcleral congestion. Engorged episcleral vessels are readily differentiated from the overlying superficial conjunctival vessels, which are mobile and quickly blanche on application of a single drop of 2.5 per cent phenylephrine (Figure 3).
• Visual deficits. The affected eye often appears completely blind if damage to the retinal ganglion cells and optic nerve is severe enough.
• Reduced/absent light responses. The eye often lacks a dazzle reflex and direct and consensual pupillary light reflex. The lack of a consensual pupillary light reflex is a bad prognostic indicator for visual restoration.
• Goniodysgenesis. The corneal oedema may preclude gonioscopy in the affected eye, but the fellow eye should receive a full examination including gonioscopy. Goniodysgenesis is a bilateral condition and prophylactic treatment for primary glaucoma of the fellow eye should be considered.
• Raised intraocular pressure. It is common for patients with acute glaucoma to have IOPs exceeding 50mmHg.
The normal range of IOP in a dog is 10mmHg to 25mmHg and the difference between two normal fellow eyes should be no greater than 5mmHg. IOP is maintained within normal limits by a finely-tuned balance of aqueous humour production by the ciliary processes and drainage primarily via the iridocorneal angle.
In veterinary species, glaucoma is readily diagnosed by tonometry – the measurement of IOP. Tonometers are used by veterinary ophthalmologists and are becoming increasingly popular with general practitioners, owing to their reliability and ease of use.
Numerous treatment strategies have been employed to treat canine glaucoma, with varying degrees of success. Treatment can be divided into medical and surgical modalities.
Medical therapy
Drugs to reduce IOP either exert their effects by lowering aqueous humour production (for example, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors) or by increasing aqueous humour outflow (for example, prostaglandin analogues or beta-blockers).
When primary glaucoma is acute in onset, emergency treatment to lower IOP is indicated. Medical means to do this include intravenous administration of hyperosmotic agents (for example, mannitol), which reduces intraocular pressure via an osmotic effect.
Prostaglandin analogues (for example, latanoprost or travoprost) are potent ocular hypotensive agents when used topically and are also commonly used in emergency situations.
If these emergency measures fail to reduce intraocular pressure to within normal limits then aqueocentesis (under sedation) will need to be considered.
Topical prostaglandin analogues are also used for longer-term treatment of glaucoma and may be combined with other drugs such as carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and beta-blockers to provide an additive effect. Combination products are available, which may enhance owner compliance when several drugs are recommended.
Glaucoma is a painful condition so analgesia with opioids and NSAIDs usually forms part of the treatment plan. A summary of the drugs most commonly used in canine primary glaucoma is provided in Table 2.
Sadly, many cases of acute primary glaucoma do not respond to medical therapy and the eye remains blind and painful. If there is no hope of restoration of vision then enucleation or evisceration with intrascleral prosthesis is advised (Figure 8).
Prophylactic treatment of the fellow eye has been shown to delay onset of primary glaucoma, although it is not clear what the best treatment might be (Miller et al, 2000).
Most ophthalmologists advise topical carbonic anhydrase inhibitors or beta-blockers (or both). Topical prostaglandin analogues are also sometimes used, but might not be the best choice as they cause shallowing of the anterior chamber and narrowing of the iridocorneal angle (Tsai et al, 2013).
Surgical therapy
For eyes that remain visual or have the potential for vision, surgical treatment can be considered when topical treatment alone is not sufficient to maintain IOP within acceptable limits.
The main aim of surgery is to maintain or restore vision, but, if successful, surgery may also eventually allow the frequency of necessary topical medications to be reduced.
As with medical therapy, surgical treatments work by either reducing aqueous humour production or increasing its drainage from the eye. Even following successful surgical treatment, relatively frequent topical medications are still usually required.
Cycloablation is the term used to describe destruction of the ciliary processes, which are responsible for aqueous humour production. The technique can either be performed transsclerally or endoscopically from within the eye.
Cyclocryoablation with nitrous oxide or liquid nitrogen has been used transsclerally to reduce IOP or induce phthisis bulbi (Merideth and Gelatt, 1980). This technique is often associated with prolonged periods of elevated IOP following the procedure and is thus reserved for non-visual eyes.
Laser energy is more frequently employed to destroy the ciliary processes in a technique called cyclophotocoagulation. Transscleral cyclophotocoagulation with both Nd:YAG and diode lasers has been reported (Nasisse et al, 1990; Cook, 1997).
Complications are fairly frequent and include uveitis, hyphaema, cataract formation and retinal detachment. If this technique is to be used in visual eyes then lower energy settings and durations are advised to reduce the incidence of such complications.
In recent years, endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation with the diode laser has found several advocates. This technique allows direct visualisation of the ciliary processes and thus can be considered more targeted, with less potential for bystander tissue damage. Early reports of the success of this technique are encouraging, although patient numbers and follow-up times are quite limited at this stage (Bras et al, 2005).
Anterior chamber shunts, otherwise known as gonioimplants, are used to provide an alternative route of drainage for aqueous humour other than via the iridocorneal angle. The first published use of a gonioimplant in a dog was in 1942 when a transposition of the lacrimal canaliculus was employed (Gibson, 1942). Nowadays, specially designed implants are used.
Gonioimplants may be either unidirectional and valved or bidirectional and non-valved. Regardless of the type of implant selected, it is usually positioned episclerally under a dorsal bulbar conjunctival flap. The tubing component of the implant is inserted into the anterior chamber via the sclera, taking care to avoid contact with the corneal endothelium, iris and lens.
Following placement, aqueous humour may exit the anterior chamber via the tubing to form a subconjunctival bleb from where it may be absorbed by the adjacent vasculature.
The main complications of gonioimplants are occlusion of the tubing by fibrin and fibrosis around the subconjunctival bleb, which may make the utility of the shunt rather short-lived. Photographs of patients that have undergone gonioimplantation surgery to treat glaucoma are shown in Figures 10 and 11.
Primary glaucoma is a painful and blinding disease mainly seen in pure-bred dogs. Response to medical and surgical treatment is often limited and short-lived and most dogs will ultimately require enucleation on welfare grounds.
In the future, as more is understood about the genetic basis of these diseases, selective breeding should hopefully reduce their incidence.
• Please note some drugs mentioned within this article are used under the cascade.
At the Animal Health Trust we are investigating the genetic basis of pectinate ligament dysplasia and primary glaucoma in pedigree dogs. We would, therefore, be very grateful for the submission of samples from any dogs diagnosed with primary glaucoma. For further information, or to request a swab collection pack, email James Oliver ([email protected]).
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