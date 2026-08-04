If patients remain comfortable once the medication has been withdrawn, then it is recommended to reintroduce all aspects of the diet for up to 10 days to see if the pruritus returns, which in some patients can be as quick as one to two days (Marsella, 2013b). If the pruritus does return, then you can conclude that your patient has a cutaneous food reaction and stabilise them back on to the diet used for the diet trial. Most common food allergens in dogs are beef, diary and chicken (Mueller et al, 2016).