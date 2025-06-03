Histopathology offers valuable diagnostic insights for recurrent and complex cases of canine pyoderma (Figure 7). It helps confirm classification, assess disease severity and chronicity, and differentiate it from other conditions; for example, the autoimmune disease pemphigus foliaceus can closely resemble canine pyoderma. However, histopathology reveals a unique feature of pemphigus foliaceus: acantholysis. This differentiation from pyoderma allows for targeted therapy (Goodale, 2019). Most importantly, histopathology aids in identifying underlying causes, which is crucial for effective long-term treatment of secondary pyoderma. Pyoderma can recur or become chronic if the underlying cause is not addressed, making it even more challenging to treat (Bajwa, 2016).