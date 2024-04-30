A better approach is to aim at reducing seizure severity and frequency to a level that does not substantially compromise the QOL for the dog and family, while trying to avoid adverse drug effects. These points are crucial to success, as further medications can be expensive and require a solid commitment from the owner, with the understanding that acceptable control for a patient may constitute a reduction in seizure frequency of 50% (which may equate to 5 seizures per month instead of 10).