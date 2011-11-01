• Treatment. The treatment of choice would always be to neuter, as this is not only curative but preventive. The patient should be as stable as possible, but surgery should be performed as soon as possible. Antibiotic therapy should be started immediately, as well as appropriate fluid therapy, dependent on electrolyte results. Post-spay supportive treatment will need to be continued. If raised urea levels are present, tests should be repeated in five to seven days to ensure no permanent damage has occurred. Although an off-licence use of the drug, various literature refer to the progesterone receptor antagonist aglepristone as a treatment for pyometra. It may be useful in patients that are a poor anaesthetic risk or where the bitch is a good candidate for breeding. Some ethical considerations to doing this apply, and it should be stressed the bitch should be spayed once she has had a litter, as the pyometra will most likely recur.