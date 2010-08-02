CANINE STATUS EPILEPTICUS CARE

In one study (Zimmermann et al, 2009), SE’s prevalence in the veterinary hospital population was 0.7 per cent (114 out of 15,449 dogs), and nearly 30 per cent (114 out of 394) of dogs with ES had SE. The underlying aetiology of SE was idiopathic epilepsy in 37.5 per cent of the dogs, symptomatic epilepsy in 39.8 per cent of the dogs and reactive seizures in 22.7 per cent of the dogs. In this study, dogs with reactive seizures had a significantly higher risk of developing SE as the first manifestation of a seizure disorder than dogs with idiopathic or symptomatic epilepsy.