If certain surgical techniques are planned, such as a tibial plateau-levelling osteotomy (TPLO), it may be necessary to include the hock to facilitate certain measurements, such as the angle of the tibial plateau. In these cases, it is preferable to take two views on one film or digital imaging plate, with the first centred over the stifle and the second centred over the hock, making sure that the limb does not move between the two exposures (Figure 2). It is also necessary to standardise positioning for these by angling both the stifle and the hock at 90° of flexion.