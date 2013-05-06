For these reasons, slowly growing and well-defined pigmented masses within the canine uvea usually receive a presumptive diagnosis of melanocytoma. Treatment of presumed uveal melanocytoma is increasingly being carried out by veterinary ophthalmologists. This is because growth of the tumours can cause secondary glaucoma and blindness and also because it is known that melanocytomas can undergo malignant transformation. The current treatment of choice for presumed iris melanocytoma is laser photocoagulation. In one study, a semiconductor diode laser was used to treat presumed iris melanomas in 23 dogs (Cook and Wilkie, 1999). Laser energy was delivered either via an operating microscope adaptor or a laser indirect ophthalmoscope with a 20D lens. All masses reduced in size following treatment, although five cases required more than one treatment. Follow-up varied from six months to 4.5 years and no increase in size of the pigmented masses was noted in any case. Some minor complications occurred, including iris hyperpigmentation, dyscoria and corneal oedema. The authors concluded that non-invasive diode laser photocoagulation was a safe and effective method of treatment for isolated, pigmented iris masses in dogs.