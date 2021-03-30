When C sativa is grown as industrial hemp, the plant is selected to produce high levels of fibre and to contain low levels of THC. In the UK you can apply for a licence to grow industrial hemp that has a THC content of less than 0.2%. However, the final CBD product should contain less than 0.01% THC. Hemp seed oil does not contain any significant amounts of CBD, but may be used as a carrier for CBD (Pollio, 2016).