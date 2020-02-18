Phase I. Inspiratory baseline – this represents the analysis of the gases during inspiration and should be zero.

Phase II. Expiratory upstroke representing the beginning of expiration; the gases from the conducting airways (low carbon dioxide [CO 2 ]) and alveoli (high CO 2 ) mix during this phase, generating a steep increase.

Phase III. Expiratory (alveolar) plateau representing the exhalation of pure alveolar gas. This phase can be completely level, or a slight upward slope can be seen due to uneven emptying of the alveoli. The highest point on this plateau corresponds to the end tidal CO 2 (ETCO 2 ).

Phase 0. Inspiratory down stroke – the start of inspiration.

Alpha angle. The angle between phases II and III. This will increase as the slope of phase III increases. It is linked to variations in time constants within the lung (how quickly each part of the lung can fill and empty). The alpha angle is, therefore, an indication of the ventilation/perfusion status of the lung.

Beta angle. The angle between phase III and phase 0. This is normally nearly 90°. It can be used to assess the extent of rebreathing, during which an increase in the angle will be present.