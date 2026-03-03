This article appeared in VN Times (March/April 2026), Volume 26, Issue 3/4, Pages 4-7

Nicola Lakeman works as the nutrition manager for IVC Evidensia. Nicola graduated from Hartpury College with an honours degree in equine science and subsequently qualified as a veterinary nurse in 2002. Nicola has written for many veterinary publications and textbooks, and is the editor of Aspinall’s Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing. Nicola is one of the consultant editors for The Veterinary Nurse. She has won the BVNA/Blue Cross award for animal welfare, the SQP Veterinary Nurse of the Year, the SQP Nutritional Advisor of the Year and, in 2024, the BSAVA Bruce Vivash Jones Award, which is presented annually by the BSAVA as the primary recognition for outstanding contributions to the advancement of small animal veterinary nursing. Nicola has recently gained her Master’s degree in advanced veterinary nursing from the University of Glasgow.