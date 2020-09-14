Multimodal analgesia involves giving two or more analgesic agents, each of which targets different parts of the pain pathway. Regional anaesthesia is useful because it blocks transmission of all painful stimuli to the spinal cord. However, local anaesthesia is only effective for a few hours after administration and it is, therefore, important to give additional analgesics to target other parts of the pain pathway to reduce nociception and central sensitisation when it wears off.