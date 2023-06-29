Two GWAS in the Irish wolfhound have demonstrated multiple loci that are associated with the development of DCM48, 51. In these two studies, single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) were identified that were associated with the development of DCM. However, it was found that only three of the five SNPs (on chromosomes 1, 21 and 37) identified in European Irish wolfhounds were found in Irish wolfhounds from the UK, and only one had the same allele associated with the development of the disease.