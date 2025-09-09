Chris Linney is an RCVS Specialist in Small Animal Cardiology and clinical lead of the cardiology service at Paragon Veterinary Referrals, Yorkshire. He graduated with honours from the University of Liverpool in 2007, where he later completed an internship, residency and lectureship in cardiology. He also undertook advanced training in human interventional cardiology, becoming the first veterinary cardiology specialist worldwide to gain a master of science in the subject. Chris went on to establish one of the busiest interventional cardiology services in the UK, and was recently awarded Fellowship of the RCVS for his contribution to clinical practice. He lectures widely and is recognised internationally for his expertise in minimally invasive cardiac procedures.