End tidal CO 2 (ETCO 2 ) monitoring. While previously encouraged, ETCO 2 now plays a more vital role in guiding resuscitation to assess CPR quality. The updated guidelines have now set the target of 18mmHg during chest compressions as opposed to 15mmHg (Burkitt-Creedon et al, 2024). Higher values are associated with better perfusion, increased chances of ROSC and improves neurologic outcomes. While ETCO 2 targets can differ between species, the key goal is to maximise ETCO 2 levels for each individual patient.