Nothing quite describes “the worst nightmare” better than having to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on our patients. Matters will only be worse if we are unprepared for it.
When I say “we”, it’s not just us veterinarians, but everyone involved, since each person’s action – or lack of action – has a direct impact on the outcome of the resuscitation.
The success of CPR is highly dependent on a few factors:
In these coming blogs, I will teach you the fundamentals of CPR. Once everyone in the clinic is familiar with the procedure, everyone will be able to respond reflexively.
The power of knowledge will keep everyone calm in a stressful situation. No better team-building exercise exists than doing CPR drills regularly. Not only is it a great way to boost staff morale and build self-confidence, it is also very empowering knowing everyone can make a difference.
The most important aspect to resuscitation is preparation. I cannot emphasise it enough, but preparation – in both training and equipment wise – is essential to having a positive outcome.
If you have ever been in a hospital, you will notice they have fully stocked crash carts everywhere. This is not without reason. Even under ideal situations where CPR is done correctly, the overall survival rate (to discharge) continues to be low – approximately 4% to 9.6%.
This statistic is a bit more optimistic for those arrested under general anaesthetics – approximately 47%, most likely because:
Therefore, unless you are well prepared, you have little more than 0% success rate in CPR for your average arrested patient.
So, how can we be prepared? You can have a few things prepared beforehand that can help:
In the majority of situations, the need for CPR is blindingly obvious. However, times exist when we’re not too certain and rely on the four definitive signs of CPA to make that decision. These signs are:
While it is reasonable to have an extremely quick assessment before starting CPR (we’re talking seconds), CPR should be started immediately even if you suspect CPA has occurred. That’s right. Suspect. Unless you have witnessed CPA as it happened, the likelihood is these patients arrested some time ago. Therefore, spending a long time determining whether a pulse or heartbeat exist is counterproductive.
A lot more harm is by doing nothing. If your patient was not in CPA and you start doing compressions, the worst you can do is to wake it up. In fact, the damage you cause would be minimal and the benefit far outweighs the risks.
So, the take-home message? Just do it.