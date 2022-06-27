Accurate and swift determination of the presence of a pulse is often unreliable, even for trained health care professionals. This process often takes more than 10 seconds – and longer if Doppler, or other monitoring equipment, are used. Additionally, in the absence of other supportive evidence of CPA – such as apnoea, agonal breathing or lack of an auscultable heartbeat – the absence of a pulse cannot be used to definitively diagnose CPA.