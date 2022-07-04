Certain vasopressors, such as catecholamines, also possess inotropic and chronotropic properties. These, although theoretically beneficial, can be clinically detrimental, as they increase myocardial oxygen consumption, exacerbate myocardial ischaemia and predispose the heart to arrhythmia once ROSC is attained. In fact, high doses of epinephrine (0.1mg/kg) are associated with severe tachycardia and hypertension after resuscitation, and did not improve 24-hour survival and neurological outcome in humans1,2.