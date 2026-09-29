Owners of 447 healthy dogs and owners of 223 dogs with chronic enteropathy completed the questionnaire. Owners of dogs with chronic enteropathy reported that they had more of a psychological burden and a lower quality of life than owners of healthy dogs, with more frequent severe clinical signs increasing caregiver burden and decreasing quality of life. However, the owner-dog relationship (emotional closeness and attachment) was largely maintained. Visits to vets, financial costs and the time-consuming nature of care contributed to the caregiver burden, as did concern for suffering and worries about death of the pet.