Subjective monitoring is the client’s qualitative perception and experience of their pet’s condition, such as “she wants to play again”, “his appetite is back to normal”, or rating their pet’s pain on a 1-10 scale. It is often more compelling to caregivers than objective data and feels more tangible and relatable. It is also likely to be the earliest warning the clinical team get where barriers to compliance exist, such as, “he doesn’t like the new tablets”. Early recognition of barriers allows support of caregivers before non-compliance occurs.