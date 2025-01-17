Understanding unique anatomy

These lovable flat-faced breeds have a facial anatomy that leaves their eyes more susceptible to disease. Their shallow eye sockets (orbits) and, commonly, excessive eyelid length (macroblepharon) cause the eyeballs to protrude more than in longer-faced breeds. This dramatic exposure of the eyeballs results in reduced nerve sensation of the cornea, which can lead to ocular problems going unnoticed by owners until the very late stages of corneal disease. Additionally, the abnormal positioning of their eyelids often leads to incomplete blinking, also called “lagophthalmos”, leaving the eyes insufficiently lubricated and more prone to tear film abnormalities.