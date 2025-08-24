Abdominal ultrasound may also be more useful in diagnosing ileus and evaluating gut motility. It is also the treatment of choice for diagnosing intussusception5. In most cases, the use of abdominal ultrasound has superseded the use of barium sulfate or barium-impregnant polyethylene spheres (BIPS) in contrast studies, as ileus can prevent contrast medium reaching the site of obstruction and delay the passage of contrast medium through the intestines. Avoiding barium reduced the risk of regurgitation of barium and potential aspiration or inhalation of barium-impregnated stomach contents.