Neuropathic pain linked to CM and SM may be intermittent or persistent, and can be found mainly in the cervical region. Certain activities can increase the level of pain (getting up, excitement or exercising). Some patients are reluctant to be touched near the ear, neck or shoulder areas due to significant skin hypersensitivity. Dogs with syrinx may also develop “phantom scratching”, typically only on one side (Rusbridge et al, 2006b).