01 July 2025
Hill's Pet Nutrition presents the case of a dog requiring immediate medical attention for a skin condition.
Gracie was surrendered to a veterinary clinic in May 2024, and upon examination, she required immediate medical attention for her skin condition.
The initial treatment for Gracie included a prescription of Cephacare 250mg BID, which aimed to address the underlying bacterial aspects of her dermatitis. Additionally, she received an anti-parasitic tablet to help manage any additional contributions to her skin condition.
A crucial component of Gracie’s treatment involved nutritional support. She was started on Hill’s Derm Complete dry dog food, specifically designed for dogs with skin issues and food sensitivities. Just a few weeks into her treatment, there was noticeable improvement to Gracie’s skin condition and with continued care, by mid June, Derm Complete had aided in significantly improving her skin health and overall recovery.
Today, Gracie’s skin and coat are in good condition, testament of the effective treatment and nutritional support she received. This case underlines the importance of a multimodal approach in treating dermatological conditions in pets, combining appropriate medication with specialised nutrition.
Gracie’s journey underscores the potential benefits of integrating targeted diets like Hill’s Derm Complete alongside Veterinary therapeutic strategies, reminding us that with the right care, effective management and recovery are possible for pets suffering from skin conditions.
“In practice, I find pruritic dogs both the most frustrating and most rewarding cases. Diagnostic limitations when it comes to allergic disease can make it challenging and time-consuming to reach a definitive diagnosis, but owners and pets want quick relief.
“Having a nutritional solution like Prescription Diet Derm Complete has been a game-changer, addressing the root cause of clinical signs for 99.6% of dogs with allergic skin disease. It’s the first thing I reach for now for an itchy dog presenting in primary care.”
Hillary Pearce DVN, MRCVS, professional veterinary affairs manager, Hill’s Pet Nutrition UK and Ireland
In a clinical study, client-owned dogs with canine atopic dermatitis fed Prescription Diet Derm Complete in a multi-centre, blinded, controlled, longitudinal study demonstrated significant improvements in owner-reported clinical signs and sleep quality.
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