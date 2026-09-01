Article appeared in Vet Times (1 September 2026), Volume 56, Issue 35, Pages 16-19

Bartosz Ropelewski qualified in 2006 from the University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn, Poland. Following graduation, he completed a nine-month rotational internship at a veterinary hospital in Gdańsk. Bartosz then spent 12 years working in a first-opinion practice in south Manchester, where he developed a strong interest in orthopaedic and soft tissue surgery. This led him to undertake further postgraduate study, achieving a Certificate in Small Animal Surgery in 2016, followed by advanced practitioner status in 2017. In 2018, Bartosz joined a busy hospital in Nottingham, where he further expanded and refined his surgical expertise. He has a particular interest in neurosurgery, brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome and reconstructive surgery. A significant proportion of his caseload involves neurosurgical patients, and he has extensive experience in the investigation and surgical management of spinal disorders, including intervertebral disc disease and other neurological conditions requiring advanced surgical intervention. Bartosz joined Rutland House Referrals in 2021.