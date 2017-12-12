outer cortex

inner medulla

renal pelvis

The nephron is the functional unit of the kidney – it comprises a vascular plexus, known as the glomerulus, which is surrounded by the Bowman’s capsule. The renal arteries take blood with waste products to the kidneys to be filtered via the convoluted tubules. These tubules join together to form the ureter, which, in turn, transports urine to the bladder. The renal veins then return the filtered blood to be circulated around the body.