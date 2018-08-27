Casts are cylindrical moulds that form in the lumen of renal tubuli. They are made of a mucoprotein matrix, with or without cells, or cellular debris. Increased casts formation (cylindruria) can occur in association with kidney disease. In this particular case, the majority of the casts were granular casts. Granular casts contain variably sized and shaped cell fragments and are the result of an acute renal insult, which can damage the tubular cells. This causes the cell fragments to be incorporated in the mucoprotein matrix and to form the casts.