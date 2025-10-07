Abnormal radiographic findings may include avulsion fragments (more commonly of the femoral attachment over the tibial attachment), increased soft tissue opacity and caudal tibial subluxation (Figure 1). Stifles with a rupture of the caudal cruciate ligament typically have less osteophytosis associated with them compared to dogs who have cranial cruciate ligament rupture. This may be due to the lack of a prodromal period of degeneration within the joint, or perhaps less joint damage is induced from this direction of instability (Pournaras et al, 1983). A definitive diagnosis can be achieved from advanced imaging such as an MRI scan or observation via arthroscopy or arthrotomy (Figure 2).