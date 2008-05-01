Hypothyroidism is a lack of thyroid hormones. This can occur after surgical removal of both thyroid glands, but it is not usually the case. The thyroid hormone can fall very low after surgery, but after several weeks or months it can return to normal levels. The reason for this is thought to be the presence of accessory thyroid tissue. In the foetus, the thyroid glands develop near the heart and migrate up to the neck. During migration a few cells are left behind. These cells are inactive in the normal cat, but when the thyroid hormone falls so low, the accessory thyroid tissue becomes active and produces thyroid hormone. Only where notable signs of hypothyroidism are reported should additional thyroid hormones be given. These signs include: