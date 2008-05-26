It is difficult to select diseasefree stock for breeding purposes because environmental factors, such as dental disease and stress, influence the disease – not every animal with an affected genotype will necessarily have clinical signs. In addition, signs of the disease might occur after the animal has been bred. It is hoped that, the disease gene can be identified, thus enabling easy screening for potential breeding stock. In the meantime, breeders are advised not to use any cat that has had signs of the disease, even if the signs are not persistent, such as avoiding the use of kittens that showed signs when their permanent teeth were erupting.