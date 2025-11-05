The role of dressings in preventing wound infection

A wide variety of advanced wound care dressings are available to help manage and treat wound infections. Some of these dressings incorporate active antimicrobial agents, such as silver or iodine, that work by disrupting or killing microbes, leaving endotoxins in the wound bed. However, many of these agents are non-selective and may also harm healthy skin and tissue cells involved in the healing process, due to their cytotoxic effects and recently have been shown to be resistant3. Topical antimicrobial dressings are generally recommended for wounds showing signs of local infection or those suspected or confirmed to contain biofilm1.