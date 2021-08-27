Puppies and kittens with diarrhoea will often have mixed infections of Giardia, Campylobacter and Cystoisospora. The prognosis is good in most clinical cases, but young, debilitated, geriatric, immunocompromised animals are more likely to be severely or chronically affected. The non-specific nature of the clinical signs of giardiosis means that Giardia should be considered as a differential in the investigation of all diarrhoea cases in cats and dogs.