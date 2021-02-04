This underlines the need to consider this aspect, on top of efficacy and convenience when selecting a treatment, to ensure that owners are willing, as well as able to routinely administer. Given that, as humans, we are largely driven by emotions, how a cat reacts to treatment, and an owner feels when administering a treatment are important factors to explore when discussing options – do owners feel bad or guilty? Do they feel, or does their cat seem, stressed? Do they dread tick and flea treatment time? How does the cat feel or display reactions, and what impact does that have on the owner? Research is clear – cat owners want to be able to administer treatment easily, and do not want to feel guilty about upsetting the cat.13-15 Veterinary professionals looking to ensure their cat owners achieve regular and compliant tick and flea treatment, need to take this into account.