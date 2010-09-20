Radiography. Plain films are indicated to rule out extra-intestinal disease and obstructive GI disease. Contrast studies are time consuming and rarely add significant information in chronic cases of vomiting or diarrhoea.

Plain films are indicated to rule out extra-intestinal disease and obstructive GI disease. Contrast studies are time consuming and rarely add significant information in chronic cases of vomiting or diarrhoea. Abdominal ultrasound. This is extremely useful for examination of the gastrointestinal tract and other abdominal organs, in particular the pancreas, liver and abdominal lymph nodes. Obstructive GI disease may be identified on ultrasound. More specifically, ultrasound allows the visualisation of gastric and intestinal wall thickness, layering and echogenicity. Normal layering is more likely to be disrupted by an infiltrative process, such as neoplasia, than with IBD. Increased thickness of the gastric or intestinal walls may be seen with IBD if layering is retained, but it can also result from oedema. Gastric ulceration, pyloric hypertrophy and focal mass lesions may all be detected.

This is extremely useful for examination of the gastrointestinal tract and other abdominal organs, in particular the pancreas, liver and abdominal lymph nodes. Obstructive GI disease may be identified on ultrasound. More specifically, ultrasound allows the visualisation of gastric and intestinal wall thickness, layering and echogenicity. Normal layering is more likely to be disrupted by an infiltrative process, such as neoplasia, than with IBD. Increased thickness of the gastric or intestinal walls may be seen with IBD if layering is retained, but it can also result from oedema. Gastric ulceration, pyloric hypertrophy and focal mass lesions may all be detected. Intestinal biopsy. In many cases of chronic disease, intestinal biopsy is necessary to establish a diagnosis. Two main methods are available for collection of biopsies: endoscopic (mucosal samples) and surgical (full thickness).

Endoscopic biopsy is a safer procedure, as the general anaesthetic is the biggest risk to the patient. Ideally, this would be the first choice, unless the investigation to this point had localised the disease process to the jejunum and, therefore, out of endoscopic reach, or if endoscopy is unavailable. Surgical biopsy allows full thickness intestinal samples and, therefore, can be more helpful for some histopathological diagnoses, when it is critical to determine the degree of involvement of the submucosa. Wound dehiscence is a serious complication of the procedure and rates of up to 12 per cent have been reported (Shales et al, 2005). Patients with severe hypoproteinaemia might also be excluded due to poor wound healing.